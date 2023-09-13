Megha Prasad enters ‘Titli’: ‘It has masculinity, unconditional love’

Actress Megha Prasad, who has made her entry into the unusual love story drama 'Titli', opened up about her character, saying she always wanted to do something different than usual.

By IANS Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

She will be seen playing the character of Megha Prasad, a psychologist treating Garv (played by Avinash Mishra).

Talking about her entry and the character, Megha said: “I am extremely happy and grateful to be a part of ‘Titli’. It’s a unique show and I’ve always wanted to do something different than usual. It has a great topic, masculinity and major anger issues and unconditional love.”

“And I’m even more excited because I’m playing the role of a who heals other’s past traumatic wounds and anger issues for their mental sanity,” said the actress.

She expressed her excitement saying, “My character’s name is also ‘Megha’. Damn excited and looking forward to playing Megha in a unique way. I hope I do justice to the character and the show.”

The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is really love.

‘Titli’ is a love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him.

Neha Solanki essays the titular role of Titli, whereas Avinash plays the character of Garv opposite Titli. It will be intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the life of Titli.

Produced by Story Square Productions, the show also stars Susheel Parashar, and Yash Tonk in pivotal roles. It airs on Star Plus.