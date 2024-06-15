Italian PM Meloni shares video with PM Modi: ‘Hello from Team Melodi’

Meloni shared a reel on her social media platforms, greeting "Hello from the Melodi team" while PM Modi waves at the camera. The video, posted by Meloni on platforms like X and Instagram, shows the two leaders sharing a laugh.

By ANI Updated On - 15 June 2024, 02:28 PM

Apulia: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has shared a video of herself alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently concluded G7 Summit meeting in Italy.

Meloni wrote, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.” The hashtag became one among the top trending items on X.

PM Modi and his Italian counterpart, Meloni, also clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the G7 summit that concluded in Italy on Friday.

The camaraderie between the two leaders, who met previously at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year and then at the COP28 in Dubai, has spawned several online memes. In December last year, the two leaders clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai.

While sharing the picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni had stated, “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi.”Photographs of the two leaders together have been shared widely on online platforms with the hashtags “Melodi” becoming a trending topic.

During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi and Meloni discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

“The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Moreover, PM Modi also thanked the Italian Government for recognising the Indian Army’s contribution to the Italian Campaign during World War II and informed that “India will be upgrading the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy.”

PM Modi and his Italian counterpart noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Meloni also congratulated PM Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

While expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, they called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, Space, S&T, telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks,” the MEA release read.

During the meeting, the two leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent for Cooperation in Energy Transition, which will boost bilateral cooperation in clean and green energy. It was taken note of under the ‘Global Biofuels Alliance’.

“They expressed happiness at the new Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-27 to promote joint research and development in Science and Technology,” the MEA said.

Sharing details regarding her meeting with Meloni, PM Modi stated, “Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals.”

Notably, PM Modi attended the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, at the invitation of Italian PM Meloni. It was India’s 11th and PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

PM Modi on Saturday shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit at Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage.A video shared by PM Modi shows glimpses of the highlights of his visit to Italy including his arrival in Italy to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's welcome at the venue of the G7 Summit in Apulia city in Italy.

PM Modi on Saturday shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit at Italy and said that he presented India’s perspective on the world stage.A video shared by PM Modi shows glimpses of the highlights of his visit to Italy including his arrival in Italy to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s welcome at the venue of the G7 Summit in Apulia city in Italy.

Meloni greeted PM Modi with a ‘namaste’ and the two leaders then posed for a picture for the cameras.The video showed moments from PM Modi’s bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting with Pope Francis and they held talks while walking together. PM Modi also interacted with other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He also held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as they met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The video also included the moment of PM Meloni clicking a selfie with PM Modi. Sharing the video on his X platform, PM Modi wrote, “An important G7 Summit, where I presented India’s perspective at the world stage. Here are highlights.”