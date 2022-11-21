| Italian Town Offers Over Rs 24 Lakh To Anyone Who Moves There

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Small Italian towns have been trying creative ways to attract visitors and make them move to their town, making them a resident and boosting their population. Small Italian towns have been trying creative ways to attract visitors and make them move to their town, making them a resident and boosting their population.

Hyderabad: If you planned to go on a vacation to a warm place this winter season, then you should plan a trip to Italy. A dreamy town in southern Italy is paying people to move in!

From selling homes at just EUR 1 (Rs 85) to offering benefits for their visitors. The beautiful town Presicce, in south-east Italy which currently has about 10,500 inhabitants has recently launched a campaign named ‘Welcome to Presicce-Acquarica’.

This campaign promises to offer $30,000 (over Rs 24,00,000) to anyone who buys a house and registers their residency in the town. The homes in this town, which are priced at around Rs 21 lakh, are up for sale. These houses have been abandoned by their previous owners, leading to these sales to attract more visitors.

This offer makes it considerable due to the Presicce-Acquarica that is Presicce and Acquarica del Capo towns, which has been designated as one of Italy’s most beautiful villages for its architecture and historic nobility.

Presicce is commonly known as the “City of green gold” after the extra virgin olive oil it produces from its olive groves.

Recently, the island of Sardinia launched a similar campaign to entice new residents with about Rs 12 lakh.