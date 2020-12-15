ITC Hotels launch the biryani and pulao collection

The Biryani & Pulao collection embodies the dining legacy and finest cuisine offerings from ITC Hotels.

By | Published: 12:46 pm

New Delhi: ITC Hotels Tuesday announced the expansion of its cuisine offerings with the launch of ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’. United in its Diversity, Biryani and Pulao have permeated every region with their universal appeal.

Authentic recipes served at select banquets, these preparations have been a favourite of many for decades. Curated with great thought, the ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’, brings forward 10 gems from heritage kitchens of India. Fine aromas, distinct taste, textures and simplicity that takes you back to tradition. Carefully prepared and perfected over the years by renowned master chefs of ITC Hotels, the Biryani & Pulao Collection can now be savoured by all.

Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels says, “The Biryani & Pulao Collection is a strong reminder of our culture. At ITC Hotels we make significant investment in cuisine research. The richness of India’s ingredients, the backstory of each preparation and the passion of our team to make this story be heard louder, encouraged us to create this collection and bring the aromas closer home. This collection covers biryani and pulao from all four regions — north, south, east and west. Crafted with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience, the Biryani and Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels is an ode to the legendary dishes, crafted by the Master Chefs of ITC Hotels for diners to enjoy.”

The new menu has been introduced at a price range of Rs 625 to Rs 825. Each Biryani (chicken, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either ‘Mirch Baingan ka Salan’ or any one of the three ‘raitas’: ‘Anar Kheera Raita’/ ‘Onion Pachadi’/ ‘Sarson Raita’. Complete your meal with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahed-E-Jaam”, with our compliments. The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

The Biryani & Pulao Collection is available on prominent food aggregator’s platform, Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner. In addition, the collection can be ordered via the ITC F&B App and Takeaway option. All deliveries will be enabled via ITC Hotels’ in-house car fleet with the ‘SAFE Car Promise’.The special take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has also been enhanced with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners. ITC Hotels has also enabled ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders and has implemented stringent measures and protocols, including mandatory temperature checks for all Chefs and Food & Beverage associates as part of its safe ‘WeAssure’ programme.