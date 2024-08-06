| Itda To Organise Job Mela On August 13 At Bhadrachalam

ITDA to organise job mela on August 13 at Bhadrachalam

20 companies like Shriram Life Insurance, More, Apollo Pharmacy, Navata Road Transport, Paytm, Varun Motors, GMR Cargo, LIC India, Gland Pharma, Swiggy and other companies to take part in job mela offering placements.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 06:48 PM

Representational image

Kothagudem: ITDA project officer B Rahul informed that a mega job mela would be conducted on August 13 for tribal unemployed youth of Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

He said that 20 companies like Shriram Life Insurance, More, Apollo Pharmacy, Navata Road Transport, Paytm, Varun Motors, GMR Cargo, LIC India, Gland Pharma, Swiggy and others would take part in job mela offering placements.

Rahul asked the interested tribal youth to attend the interview with their resume, Aadhaar card, educational qualification documents and photo copies of the certificates at 9:30 at ITDA Bhadrachalam. For further information candidates should contact phone numbers 81438 40906, 63026 08905, he added.