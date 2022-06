| Itf 25k Tennis Tournament Rashmikaa Wins Opener In First Round

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Shrivalli Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa recorded a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory over M Kundali in the first round match of the Tennis Project ITF Women’s $25k tennis tournament in Gurugram, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad girl Humera Baharmus rallied from a set down to defeat Mihika Yadav 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.