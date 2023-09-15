ITF tennis tournament: Rashmikaa pair enters semifinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Monique Barry after their victory.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Monique Barry from New Zealand made it to the semifinal with a comeback victory in the women’s doubles category at the Women’s World Tennis Tour W$25,000 Perth ITF tennis tournament in Perth, Australia on Friday.

The India-New Zealand pair rallied from a set down to defeat the pair of Mia Horvit of US A and Tenika Mcgiffin of Australia 4-6, 7-6(2), 12-10 in a close encounter. They saved four match points on their way to victory.

Earlier in the first round, the duo downed Chikaraishi Yui and Hasegawa Mei of Japan 6-3, 6-2.

However, Rashmikaa’s campaign in the singles came to an end in the first round when she lost to Australia’s Destinee Alava 3-6, 3-6.