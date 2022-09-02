It’s a retro day for Fatima Sana Shaikh: Check out her latest pictures

The diva has currently set the internet on fire with her latest clicks.

Hyderabad: Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most talented and versatile young actors in the film industry. She often treats her fans with pictures of herself in stylish outfits on social media.

In her first look, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s outfit features a ribbed low-neck top, a baggy knitted vintage sweater and a jute sun hat. She kept her look simple yet very stylish and engaging.

In her second look, the diva clicked an alluring picture of herself posing in the abode of nature adorned with pink flowers. She chose to style her self with a furry blazer along with ripped jeans.

She looked extremely surreal. In another look, she gives ‘boss lady’ vibes in a blazer. She donned this look with sunglasses and golden hoops that completely matched her outfit. Must say Fatima knows how to give the perfect fashion vibe.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh has an interesting line-up. She will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and she will also be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.