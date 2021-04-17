It’s a wrap for ‘Drishyam 2’

Malayalam’s recent crime thriller, which is a sequel to Mohanlal’s Drishyam, was released with the title Drishyam 2.

Venkatesh Daggubati and his team of Drishyam 2 are a happy lot to have wrapped the shoot in the nick of time just when the cases of Covid-19 are surging up. Malayalam’s recent crime thriller, which is a sequel to Mohanlal’s Drishyam, was released with the title Drishyam 2.

The movie, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, was a runaway hit with the critics praising the taut plot and sequences. With this, the Telugu version of the sequel also began with Victory Venkatesh in the lead.

The Telugu remake began shooting earlier this year with Victory Venkatesh, senior actor Meena, and others in key roles. Jeetu Joseph helmed the project while Anup Rubens composed the music for the movie. Bankrolled under Suresh Productions, the movie went on floors on March 5 with a minimal crowd in attendance and later successfully completed the entire schedule on time.

While Jeetu Joseph took five years to wrap the original version, the Telugu version took hardly over a month. As the movie shoot gets a wrap, the team shared their happiness.

Venkatesh has another interesting flick, which is also a remake of Tamil original Asuran, coming up. The action-period drama, titled Narappa in Telugu, too, wrapped up all the major shooting sequences, and the makers have recently released the motion poster marking the Telugu new year Ugadi.