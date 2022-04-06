It’s Hyderabad vs Bengaluru in IT

By B Krishna Mohan/ S Sandeep Kumar

Hyderabad: The Twitter banter between Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on infrastructure development has triggered a debate in social media platforms on which city was better, Hyderabad or Bengaluru?

What started as a friendly discussion on Tuesday took a bit of a serious turn on Wednesday when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reportedly termed Rama Rao’s “attempts to compare Bengaluru with Hyderabad as an utter joke.”

Karnataka, Bommai claimed, attracts rhe highest FDI in the country and that people from across the world land in Bengaluru for work. Great, but then there are other equally important factors and parameters that give Telangana in general and Hyderabad in particular the edge over Bengaluru.

Beginning with agriculture sector, Telangana has now emerged as the second leading paddy producer in the country. The overall gross irrigated area in Telangana increased by a whopping 119 per cent from 62.48 lakh acres in 2014-15 to 136.86 lakh acres in 2020-21. The Gross Sown Area (GSA) increased from 1.31 crore acres in 2014-15 to 2.1 crore acres in 2020-21, bringing in more than 79 lakh fresh acres under cultivation.

Bommai also did not consider the fact that a delegation of 30 farmers from across the nation met with him on March 21 and urged him to implement Telangana’s farmer friendly policies in Karnataka as well. The Chief Minister had assured the delegation that Karnataka Government would examine its appeals.

In 2020, Hyderabad was declared as the Most Dynamic City in the world, with Bengaluru taking the second spot in the JLL City Momentum Index. Similarly, in Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living Survey, Hyderabad retained its position as the top city for the fifth consecutive year in a row. While Hyderabad was placed 143rd in the global cities rankings, Bengaluru was down in the 149th position.

In personal safety ranking, Hyderabad was ranked 109 and Bengaluru secured 116 rank.

On the economy front, the Reserve Bank of India placed Telangana in the fourth position in terms of ‘Net State Value Added’ at current prices. Telangana’s ‘Net State Value Added’ increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. The top three contributors are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Likewise, in NITI Aayog’s second edition of Export Preparedness Index (EPI)-2021, Telangana leads the charts in the country in creating the best business environment. Telangana is also among the top five States in contributing to the country’s exports.

In availing market loans, Karnataka was way ahead of Telangana. In the 2018-19 financial year, Karnataka borrowed Rs.39,600 crore as market loans, while Telangana’s figure was Rs.26,740. The same trend has been continuing in the subsequent years, and they are official figures shared by union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament.

In irrigation sector, Telangana completed Kaleshwaram – the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, while Karnataka can hardly boast of such projects.

According to Forest Survey of India (FSI)’s report, Telangana is placed in the second spot in the country in increase of forest cover by 632 sqkm.

Hyderabad also topped in the mega cities that gained maximum green cover with 48.66 sq km in a decade in the country, while Bengaluru lost forest cover of 4.98 sq km.

1. Hyderabad is acknowledged as the vaccine capital of the world. Central Drug Laboratory has set up a lab in Hyderabad for testing and quality control of vaccines.

2. Arbor Day Foundation of Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN had certified Hyderabad as ‘Tree City of the World’ for 2020.

3. As per India Skills 2021 report several skilled professionals in the country were planning to settle down in Hyderabad.

4. In 2019, Hyderabad bagged the UNESCO’s title of “Creative City of Gastronomy”

1. Congratulations @CMofKarnataka. We, now have our neighbor telling startups to move to Hyderabad for not only a better infrastructure, but also a better “social” infrastructure. A few more economic jihads from your party will ensure that we neither get investments or jobs (sic) – Former Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

2. While Bommai and Co. are busy with Hijab and Halal, KTR is asking entrepreneurs, VCs and start-ups to Hyderabad. This is positive politics, this is how one needs to act smartly for rhe development of his/her state. And, yes as a city Hyderabad >>> Bangalore (sic) – @Samirkapoor1971

3. Hyderabad is awesome. that route from the airport to Hi Tec city – it looks like a capital city, ready for business. Super impressive. – Harini Calamur

4. I expected to meet a Politician. But I met CEO of Telangana. With an Overwhelmed Welcome. We are impressed with the proactive approach of the Telangana Govt. – Kitex CMD Sabu Jacob after meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

