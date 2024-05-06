| Its Voice Of Telangana Vs Six Guarantees Vs Modi Factor This Time

It’s voice of Telangana vs six guarantees vs Modi factor this time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: With just one week left for polling day on May 13, political parties in Telangana are fighting it out to prove their mettle in State politics. Notwithstanding the slugfest and issues raked up by political parties against each other over the last one month, it all boils down to the Telangana voice raised by the BRS, the Six Guarantees of the Congress and BJP’s Modi factor.

The process of home voting has already concluded, even as politicians are sweating it out in scorching temperatures hitting above 45 degrees Celsius.

While the ruling Congress is seeking to fortify its grip on the State, the main opposition BRS is looking at a resurgence following the setback in the Assembly polls.

The BJP, on the other hand, aims to secure a few seats and improve its seat share on the national stage. In nearly 50 days since the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced, the poll campaign intensified along with the rising mercury levels.

Initially, local issues dominated the campaign with political parties questioning each other about their contribution to the growth of Telangana and its people.

The BRS maintained its focus on developmental agenda and minced no words to corner its political opponents on their lack of involvement in the process. Both the Congress and the BJP choose to target the BRS on corruption charges and blame it for cracks developed at Medigadda Barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. However, the campaign took a decisive turn with Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tour last month.

The BRS trained its guns at the Congress, questioning its failures to address basic needs like water and power, and questioning the delays in implementing its much-hyped six guarantees.

The Congress too switched gears and resorted to personal jibes against BRS leaders, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy taking the lead against the BRS chief. The Congress leaders also tried to corner the BRS over the arrest of MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, even when the party’s high command in Delhi maintained that the BJP raked up the issue to trouble Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Several BRS leaders including party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao challenged the Chief Minister for open debates on implementation of the six guarantees by offering to resign from their posts, if proved wrong.

However, the Chief Minister did not respond and instead, pledged on different Gods and Goddesses to “prove” his commitment. Amidst the heated exchanges, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of the Congress government having implemented all the six guarantees including the Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women and Rs 4,000 social security pensions for elderly, fueled further contention, with the BRS and BJP accusing the Congress of deception.

The BRS has been emphasising the need for a strong Telangana voice in the Parliament to protect interests of the State and its people. The ruling Congress is asserting the need for its government at the Centre for effective implementation of the promises made to people of Telangana during the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP is heavily relying on the Modi factor once again, coupled with construction of the Ayodhya temple.

The party is still repeating its old story of dynasty politics.

The BJP’s statements on removing reservations for Muslims and its stand on reservations for SC/STs etc turned controversial with the Congress accusing it of trying to remove all reservations. Notwithstanding all the dust kicked up by the political parties, on May 13, the common man of Telangana will decide matters.