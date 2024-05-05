Power cuts, burning motors are ‘changes’ brought by Congress: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 08:10 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday said power cuts and agricultural motors going up in fire was the change brought in by the Congress party.

24 hours of uninterrupted power was supplied to the agricultural sector during the BRS government led by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Now, power cuts and burning of agricultural pump sets have become a common practice. If a motor was burnt, the farmer has to spend Rs 10,000, he said at a BRS Ashirvada Sabha in Chandurthi mandal.

Stopping the supply of KCR kits to lactating women in government hospitals, irrigable and drinking water scarcity were also the changes brought by the Congress. Besides Rs 1 lakh as cash, one tola of gold was also promised under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme by the ruling party. Forget about gold, the Rs 1 lakh was also not being given.

Except using abusive language or vowing on gods, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not saying anything, he said, asking the Chief Minister not to utilize gods for his fake promises.

Farmers would get benefit if Rythu Bandhu was provided at the time of tilling the land and removing weeds. However, what was the purpose of giving the money when the crop was about to be harvested, he asked, pointing out that the previous BRS government had ensured payment of Rythu Bandhu even during the Covid pandemic.