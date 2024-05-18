Congress demands Modi to withdraw his comments

Modi’s comments that Congress would bulldoze Lord Ram temple were highly condemnable and he has to withdraw his comments, MLC Jeevan Reddy said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 06:37 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Raising objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that if voted to power, the Congress would operate bulldozers over the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the State Congress unit has demanded that the Prime Minister withdraw his comments.

One should bear in mind that it was former Prime Minister Raijv Gandhi who opened the Ram temple gates in 1986. Modi’s comments that Congress would bulldoze Lord Ram temple were highly condemnable and he has to withdraw his comments, MLC Jeevan Reddy said.

Also Read Watch: Telangana Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman

It was the BJP that introduced bulldozer politics in the country. The Prime Minister was supposed to set an example to others by following the election code. Instead he was instigating communal differences among the people, he said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan also took objection to the Prime Minister’s comments on the free bus travel service extended for women in the State. During an interview, the Prime Minister had stated that due to the free bus travel for women introduced by Telangana government, the Metro rail was incurring losses. The Congress government was fulfilling the promise made to women and every day, 29 lakh women were benefitting from the scheme, he said.

Metro services were limited to Hyderabad city but a majority of the women from rural areas were making good use of the free bus travel facility, Niranjan said, demanding that the Prime Minister should apologize to the women of Telangana.