Ivanka Trump steals the show with her desi avatar at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

By ANI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 02:32 PM

Photo: AP

Jamnagar: United States former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump attended the second day of pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a white lehenga choli.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

In the viral videos, Ivanka Trump can be seen wearing a white lehenga choli and matching potli. She completed her look with a statement emerald jewellery set and left her soft curled hair open to enhance her look.

Ivanka can be seen enjoying the event with her husband Jared Kushner. On Day 1, Ivanka Trump wore a shimmery golden-silver-hued saree for the event. She attended the party with her husband and daughter Arabella Rose.

Jaaved Jaaferi also attended the event with his wife. Businessman Anand Mahindra snapped at the gala night.

The Saturday night also showed, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after years. The trio treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance.

In a video shared by one of SRK’s fan clubs on X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama set for the event.

The video showed Salman, Aamir and SRK performing ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, the towel step from ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ from ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi ‘and ‘Masti Ki Pathshala’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’.

SRK, Salman, and Aamir were also seen dancing with Ram Charan on his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar were among the the star-studded guest list who arrived in Jamnagar to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant and explained how she had two “important wishes” for the wedding and these two wishes were the reason why Jamnagar was chosen to host the big bash.

In a video, Nita Ambani said that she wanted the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika to celebrate their roots and pay a tribute to the arts and culture.”When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes – first, I wanted to celebrate our roots… second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture,” she said.

“Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it’s where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community,” she said in the video.

On the wedding ceremony showcasing the arts and culture, Nita Ambani said that she wanted the event to be a reflection of their heritage and culture” created by the hands, heart and hardwork of our talented creative minds”.