J-K: Army commander reviews operational preparedness along LoC

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited units along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur

By ANI Published Date - 08:50 AM, Fri - 22 September 23

ANI Photo

Rampur: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited units along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pir Panjal Ranges and reviewed operational preparedness, Army informed in a statement on Thursday evening.

During the visit, the statement added, he was briefed on the Dynamic Counter Infiltration grid and the modern methods being adopted.

The Army Commander interacted with troops of IA, Assam Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police and felicitated the troops for the successful conduct of ‘Operation KHANDA’, it added.

This comes after three terrorists were killed in a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Uri town of Baramulla district last week.