‘Mentally disturbed’ man kills wife in J-K’s Poonch 

Jammu: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her “mentally disturbed” husband during a scuffle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Zanfer Bi, was attacked with a hammer on the head by her husband Mohd Khalil inside their house at Ari village around 11.30 am, they said.

The officials said that the woman died on-the-spot and later her body was shifted to the sub-district hospital in Mendhar for post-mortem, while her husband was arrested by the police.

According to preliminary investigation, the elderly couple, whose three sons are working abroad, used to fight frequently due to unstable mental condition of the husband One of their daughter-in-laws was also present in the house and raised an alarm when the victim was attacked, the officials said, adding the neighbours rushed and caught hold of Khalil when they came to know about the incident.

