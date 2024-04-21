J-K: School headmaster working as OGW arrested with pistols, Chinese grenades

By IANS Updated On - 21 April 2024, 12:35 PM

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested a registered overground worker (OGW), who is also a school headmaster with a foreign-made pistol and Chinese grenades from the Hari Budha area of Poonch district.

“In a joint operation, launched by the 39 RR of 6 Sector, Romeo Force with JKP and SOG Poonch in Hari Budha, a registered Over-Ground Worker (OGW) named Qamaruddin who is the headmaster in school is caught with a foreign-made pistol and grenades in his house. The consignment recovered is suspected to be used to disturb the upcoming election in the Poonch area. The search is still in progress. Two Chinese grenades and one Pakistan-made pistol were recovered from the OGW,” according to Poonch police.

The accused has been identified as Qamaruddin. Two Chinese grenades and one Pakistan-made pistol were also recovered from the possession of OGW Qamaruddin, police added.

