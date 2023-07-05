Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi court in money laundering case

By PTI Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before a Delhi court in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case lodged against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik started hearing arguments on charges in the case.

The court had on November 15 last year granted bail to Fernandez in the case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The court had on August 31, 2022, taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.