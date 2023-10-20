Jagadishwar Rao quits Congress, to fight against Jupally

07:28 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Nagarkurnool: After being denied ticket to contest from Kollapur, Ch Jagadishwar Rao quit Congress party on Friday and joined the All India Forward Bloc to fight against the Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao. He joined the All India Forward Bloc in the presence of Kollapur president Jogi Reddy. “I quit the Congress. I am contesting from All India Forward Bloc and have received the B Form as well” said Jagadishwar Rao.

Jagadishwar Rao was aspiring Kollapur Congress ticket but the party offered the ticket to former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined the party recently. Irked over the party’s decision, Jagadishwar Rao quit the party and vowed to defeat Jupally Krishna Rao. Meanwhile, women from Narayanpet district wing staged a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan and demanded the suspension of Congress leader Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy from the party.

Raising slogans against Shivakumar, the women accused that he had sexually abused many and cases were booked against him. They demanded the Congress leadership to suspend him from the party and not to offer any positions to such leaders.