Jagan launches housing scheme

Komaragiri (East Godavari district): The plight of the homeless witnessed during his padayatra strengthened his resolve to provide housing for all, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said on Friday.

Talking to the beneficiaries after formally launching the 15-day housing festival during which he distributed house pattas to beneficiaries, he announced that construction of over 15 lakh houses in the first phase and 28 lakh houses in the subsequent two phases would be taken up free of cost. The housing programme would be held for 15 days in all the 175 Assembly constituencies and over 30 lakh women would be given house-pattas. The programme would benefit nearly 1.24 crore people, he added.

“When we announced that 54,000 poor would be given house-sites in Amaravati, the Telugu Desam Party approached the court saying that it would lead to social imbalance. Even yesterday, they filed a public interest litigation in High Court in a bid to stall the distribution of house-sites to the poor. We will fight it out in the Supreme Court. All the hurdles will be overcome soon. Can anyone say that a particular community should not exist? When there is no place for all, how can it be a Capital city? A government should do good to everyone,” he said.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that a survey was conducted to know if the people wanted Jagananna scheme or Chandrababu scheme and many backed the YSRC government’s housing scheme.

He said TIDCO sale agreements were being issued for 2.62 lakh beneficiaries on the day and once the programme is complete, over 17,000 new YSR Jagananna colonies would come up in the State.

