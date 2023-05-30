Jagan planning for mid term poll in Andhra Pradesh?

The idea is to nip the anti-incumbency factor, if any, in the bud and seek mandate in the euphoria of implementation of welfare schemes for the people of Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Visakhapatnam: There are rumours that the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is contemplating on dissolving the Assembly six months before the schedule in October and go for mid-term polls. The idea is to nip the anti-incumbency factor, if any, in the bud and seek mandate in the euphoria of implementation of welfare schemes for the people. And it is believed that this had figured in his discussions with the BJP top leadership in his recent trips to Delhi.

Jagan has been enjoying good relations with the BJP led NDA government at the Centre which resulted in release over Rs 10,000 crore recently to fill the revenue deficit which was pending since the days of previous regime of N. Chandrababu Naidu‘s Telugu Desam Party (TDP). While the latter made several appeals to the Centre seeking the funds in vain, its arch rival the YSR Congress Party could easily win over the BJP leadership to get it right in time to overcome the acute financial crisis the state is undergoing.

It is said that the funds would help the YSRCP government tide over the present crisis for another six months and by going for polls when the odds are loaded in his favour, Jagan hopes to begin another term afresh and in the process thwart the attempts of the TDP which is desperately trying to forge an alliance with the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine to dethrone the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, it is now or never for the TDP which has not been to improve its image in the public as was evident by the lukewarm response to the recent Mahanadu. Also, it lost every election–to the zilla parishads, local bodies and bypolls in the state barring the Graduate Constituency elections to the AP Legislative Council a couple of months ago. This might encourage Jagan to opt for mid-term poll and clinch the issue even before the opposition begins preparing for the big battle of the Assembly, political circles opine.

