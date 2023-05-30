YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold cabinet meeting on June 7

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday and held discussions on state issues.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will hold the cabinet meeting on June 7 at the Secretariat at 11 a.m.The state Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy directed all the departments to send proposals for Cabinet clearance to the general administration department on June 5 by 2 p.m.

The YSRCP government has served in power for four years, and the upcoming year will be an election year, so the cabinet meeting is of utmost importance. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday and held discussions for over 40 minutes on state-related issues.