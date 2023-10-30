| Jagan To Directly Visit Train Accident Victims In Hospital Not To Go To Mishap Site

Jagan to directly visit train accident victims in hospital; not to go to mishap site

By PTI Published Date - 02:22 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be directly visiting the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital on Monday where survivors of the train mishap are being treated, shelving his planned visit to the accident spot to avoid delaying track restoration work.

The Chief Minister will call on the injured survivors of the accident which occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line on Sunday evening. Several survivors are undergoing treatment at Vizianagaram Government General Hospital.

At least 14 persons died and 50 persons were injured when Palasa Passenger hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

“On the request of the Railway officials, the CM will go directly to the hospital instead of inspecting the scene at the train accident spot…Railway officials appealed that if the CM comes to the spot there is a possibility that the track restoration work will be delayed,” said a note shared by the CMO with PTI.

The coaches involved in the mishap were removed and track restoration work was taken up on a war-footing.

The Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special were involved in the accident as the Rayagada passenger had overshot the signal, Railway officials said.