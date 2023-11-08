Jagga Reddy failed to keep promises made in 2018, says KTR

Addressing a public meeting at Ganj Maidan in Sangareddy town, KT Rama Rao said Jagga Reddy was spreading false information that he would join the BRS after winning in the 2023 elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Photo: X

Sangareddy: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy had failed to keep the promises he made ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

Stating that Jagga Reddy had promised to open free ATMs and house sites for 40,000 poor people, he said the MLA had failed to keep them. Addressing a public meeting at Ganj Maidan in Sangareddy town on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Jagga Reddy was spreading false information that he would join the BRS after winning in the 2023 elections.

“Why should I come to support Chintha Prabhakar if there is any such possibility?” he asked, calling upon the people of Sangareddy to send Chintha Prabhakar to the Assembly if they wanted to realise the dream of getting Metro Rail and IT Tower to Sangareddy.

Chintha Prabhakar, BRS leaders Errolla Srinivas, Mamilla Rajendar, Patnam Manikyam and others were present.