Sangareddy gears up for Manjeera Kumbh Mela from April 24

The Kumbh Mela was organised for the first time in 2010 under the guidance of Panchavati Kshetra Seer Kasinath Baba

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 03:37 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

File Photo

Sangareddy: The stage is set up for the fourth Manjeera Kumbh Mela, which attracts devotees from across Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States.

A huge number of Naga Sadhus from the Himalayas will also visit the Kumbh Mela. The 12-day Garuda Ganga Poorna Kumbh Mela-2023 will be held during the auspicious period from April 24 to May 5 on the banks of River Manjeera at Panchavati located between Humnapur and Raghavapur villages in Nyalakal Mandal. The Kumbh Mela was organised for the first time in 2010 under the guidance of Panchavati Kshetra Seer Kasinath Baba. Later, it was organised in 2013 and 2018, attracting a large number of devotees. After a gap of five years, the district administration and Panchavati Kshetra are together gearing up to make grand arrangements for celebrating the Kumbh Mela ritual in a massive way.

Also Read Made in Sangareddy spectacles for Kanti Velugu: Harish Rao

District Cooperative and Marketing Society (DCMS) Malkapuram Shiva Kumar along with others have met Finance Minister T Harish Rao requesting him to provide all the support and security for organising the Kumbh Mela without any hurdles. Following the directions of Harish Rao, Collector A Sharath and Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao visited Panchavati and reviewed the arrangements five days ago. As the seer of Panchavati Kasinath Baba was expecting at least three lakh devotees will participate in the Kumbh Mela apart from a good number of Naga Sadhus, the District administration and police have assured them to provide all the arrangements for devotees.

After clearing the bushes, staff deputed by the district administration are making arrangements for a safe auspicious dip in the river. Sheds are being erected for ‘annadhanam’ to devotees. Temporary toilets, bathrooms and changing rooms are also being readied for women. While the Transco was working to supply power, Mission Bhagiratha officials were working to supply round-the-clock safe drinking water. The Panchavati Saraswathi Temple is also gearing up for a huge devotee turnout.

About Manjeera: River Manjeera, a tributary of River Godavari, originates in the Balaghat range at a height of 823 metres from sea level in Maharashtra. The river’s origin is very close to Gavalwadi village in Beed district. After traveling 724 km in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, it reaches the River Godavari downstream Nizam Sagar project. The river will enter Telangana at Gauda Gav.

Also Read Made in Sangareddy spectacles for Kanti Velugu: Harish Rao