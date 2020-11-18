Jagitial: Students go door to door for a cause, collect Rs 8 lakh

It may be recalled that four persons died in a road accident near Venkatapur of Korutla mandal recently. Gudikandula Latha, her sister-in-law Ramadevi and the latter’s two children Sruthi and Charan died in the accident.

Jagitial: In a noble initiative, classmates and friends of Venkatapur accident victims have pooled in money and are also seeking donations from philanthropists for the treatment of their injured friends.

Besides inviting contributions from philanthropists, they have been collecting money from people through a door-to-door campaign in Mallapur mandal headquarters as well as its surrounding villages. So far, the students have collected Rs 8 lakh.

It may be recalled that four persons died in a road accident near Venkatapur of Korutla mandal recently. Gudikandula Latha, her sister-in-law Ramadevi and the latter’s two children Sruthi and Charan died in the accident. While Latha’s husband Srinivas escaped with minor injuries, her son Srujan (18) and daughter Sruthi (14) sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar town.

While Srujan is in coma, Sruthi underwent a surgery for leg fracture. Since they required more surgeries and post-operation treatment, hospital management estimated the treatment cost at over Rs 10 lakh. The family, however, is not in a position to raise such a big amount. Moreover, Srinivas, a Gulf returnee, is currently jobless.

While Srujan is an Intermediate first-year student of Mallapur Model School, Sruthi is a Class VIII student of a private school in Mallapur.

Aware of the family’s financial problems, classmates and friends of Srujan and Sruthi decided to pool in money for their treatment.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Srinivas, who says he is Srujan’s best friend, said he and some friends decided to extend support to their friend.

As the amount they contributed was not enough, they decided to raise money from people through door-to-door campaign.

Srujan’s cousin Kallem Nithin Kumar said while the condition of Sruthi was stable, Srujan’s condition was critical since he sustained multiple injuries.

