Jagtial: At Prajavani, man flags sale of ‘poor quality beer’

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Jagtial: Officials attending Prajavani, a grievance redressal programme, had a rather unusual complaint from a youngster. The grievance? Beer of a particular brand is made available in liquor shops in the district headquarters. The youngster, Beeram Rajesh argued that the sale of sub-standard brands was affecting the health of beer drinkers.

He claimed that while branded beer was available in belt shops at a higher price, licenced liquor shops were selling sub-standard beer. He complained that liquor shop owners have formed a syndicate and selling sub-standard beer brands. He also told the officials that people are forced to travel to Korutla, Dharmapuri and other towns in the district, all for a standard beer. Many even met with accidents while travelling, he claimed.

On the mushrooming belt shops in rural areas, he asked officials as to how branded beer was available, albeit at a higher price, while retail outlets do not sell the same. Beer lovers, who were ‘forced’ to consume sub-standard beer were suffering from uric acid-related health problems. Liquor shop owners, who take the licence from the government to sell liquor, have no right to decide what brands to be sold, but should sell all brands to consumers, he argued.

“Though some say the issue was too trivial in nature, the sale of sub-standard beer poses serious health problems,” Rajesh said. Though surprised a bit by the argument, officials attending the Prajavani programme at the Integrated District Offices Complex, saw some merit in his argument. Additional Collector BS Latha instructed the Excise Superintendent to look into the matter and solve the problem.