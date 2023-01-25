Jagtial Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani resigns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Jagtial Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani broke down and levelled allegations against another senior leader from the district

Jagtial: Jagtial Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani on Wednesday resigned from her post. The move came in the wake of rumours that a no-confidence motion would be moved against her.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sravani broke down and levelled allegations against another senior leader from the district, stating some who were jealous of her growth as a leader from the BC community, were creating hurdles in her path.