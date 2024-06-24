Jagtial: Congress witnesses internal turmoil after BRS MLA joins party

24 June 2024

Jagtial : The entry of Jagtial BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the Congress party has triggered immediate reactions from within the party, with a party leader even resigning from his post.

Sanjay Kumar had joined the Congress late on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. However, opposing this, Congress Kisan Cell State coordinator Vakati Satyam Reddy on Monday resigned from his post and decided to continue as an ordinary party worker.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Satyam Reddy said it was not proper on the part of Revanth Reddy to invite the legislator into the party without informing senior congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who had supported the party in difficult situations. Sanjay Kumar had twice defeated Jeevan Reddy in the Assembly polls.

Satyam Reddy sent a copy of the letter to DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar and Congress Kisan Cell State president Sunketa Anvesh Reddy.