Jagtial Mla Sanjay Kumar Joins Congress

The two-time MLA, who had twice defeated T Jeevan Reddy of the Congress when he contested on a BRS ticket, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:30 PM
Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar late on Sunday quit the BRS and joined the Congress.

He was welcomed by Revanth Reddy with a party scarf at the Chief Minister’s residence in Hyderabad.

