Jagtial cops bust inter-state ganja circulation gang; 5 peddlers arrested

The accused confessed to peddling ganja which was purchased from the villages on the Andhra-Odisha border

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10 September 2024, 09:12 PM

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar producing ganja peddlers before media in Jagtial

Jagital: The Kodimial police busted an inter-state ganja circulation gang and arrested five persons along with 12 kg of ganja on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said the Kodimial police had rushed to an isolated place near Pudur after a tip-off on the gathering of a few people.

There, the police found the five accused, who on questioning, confessed to peddling ganja which was purchased from the villages on the Andhra-Odisha border. They admitted that they sell the procured ganja in other places.

The arrested persons were identified as Yedamalapalli Sai Kumar, Thudum Sai Teja, Kandula Arun of Pudur, Yedapelli Saketh of Gouraram and Pala Rajkumar of Dharur. Another accused, Akhil, was absconding.