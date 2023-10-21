Jagtial: RTC bus conductor proves sincerity

A passenger Bhavani, who travelled in an RTC bus from Peddapali to Jagtial on Friday night, had lost her bag in the bus. Conductor Vani found the bag in the bus and alerted vehicle driver Thirupathi. On searching, they found gold ornaments in the bag.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Jagtial: A TSRTC bus conductor proved her sincerity by handing over gold ornaments worth Rs.8 lakh to a passenger at the Jagtial bus depot.

Based on the mobile phone number found in the bag, they contacted Bhavani and informed her about the bag. They handed over the bag to her in the presence of the Jagtial bus depot manager.