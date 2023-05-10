Jagtial: SI attacks woman who refused his wife seat on bus

The SI’s wife and another woman had entered an argument with each other over sharing a seat in an TSRTC bus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Jagtial: Disciplinary action has been initiated against Jagtial Rural SI A Anil Kumar on charges of attacking a woman. Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar on Wednesday issued the orders by attaching the SI to the district headquarters and also ordered a probe into the incident.

The SI’s wife and another woman had entered an argument with each other over sharing a seat in an TSRTC bus. While the other woman, who boarded the bus along with her mother from Siddipet to reach Jagtial on Tuesday, the SI’s wife had boarded from Karimnagar bus stand. Both of them had an argument over sharing a seat.

When the bus reached Jagtial, Anil Kumar boarded the bus and entered an argument with the woman. While she was recording the episode with her mobile phone, the SI snatched the phone from her and allegedly slapped her. The victim then lodged a complaint with Jagtial town-I police station. According to the victim, SI and his wife also abused her with the SI allegedly dragging her out of the bus.

Following the incident, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the Jagtial SP.

