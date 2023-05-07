TSRTC increases bus services to Karnataka

TSRTC has started running Air-Conditioned Sleeper and Super Luxury bus services to Hubballi, Bengaluru and Davanagere

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Seeking to further boost its revenues and strengthen inter-State connectivity, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started running Air-Conditioned (AC) Sleeper and Super Luxury bus services to Hubballi, Bengaluru and Davanagere in Karnataka.

Officials said the traffic volumes to these places have gone up considerably in recent times with people travelling regularly on business and personal reasons and mostly availing the buses of private operators paying exorbitant rates.

There was not much presence of the State-bus services on some of these routes which the corporation wants to correct with improved fleet and deploying buses equipped with modern amenities on par with private travels.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the corporation has launched the new bus services for the convenience of travellers from Telangana to Karnataka and urged the bus users from both States to make the best use of the services.

The RTC has launched Lahari AC Sleeper and Super Luxury (Non AC Seater with Pushback) category of buses from Hyderabad and Hubballi.

“The TSRTC has also decided to have dynamic pricing on Lahari AC bus between Hyderabad and Hubballi. The prices will be lower on non-peak days, and more on weekends,” said Sajjanar, who interestingly is from Hubbali