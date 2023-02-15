RTC conductor dies in road accident in Jagtial

The incident occurred when an RTC bus was hit by a lorry from the opposite direction at Dongalamarri. The bus from the Jagtial depot was heading towards Warangal at the time of incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A TSRTC bus conductor died and five passengers were injured in a road accident at Dongalamarri near Kondagattu early on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when an RTC bus was hit by a lorry from the opposite direction at Dongalamarri. The bus from the Jagtial depot was heading towards Warangal at the time of incident. The bus overturned after it was hit by the lorry.

While the conductor died on the spot, five passengers traveling in bus suffered injuries.

Police shifted the injured passengers to hospital. The body was shifted to the Jagtial hospital for postmortem.