Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi court commits case to Sessions court for hearing

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: A Delhi Court committed the Jahangirpuri violence case to Sessions court after cognisance and other legal formalities that is listed before the Sessions court on August 22.

This case is connected with violence that took place on April 16 during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepika Singh of Rohini District Court on August 17, sent the case file to District and Sessions Judge for committal of the case to the session court for further hearing.

On July 28, CMM had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the Jahangir puri violence case. After taking cognizance, the court issued production warrants.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 14, filed a charge sheet.

In the charge sheet, Delhi Police has named 37 arrested and 8 absconded accused in the case. Besides them, two juveniles are also mentioned in the charge sheet.Delhi Police has invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 186 IPC (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) Section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) Section 147 (Punishment for rioting) Section 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act.The sources said that Delhi Police will file a separate charge sheet before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against minor offenders.

Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari have been named as the main conspirators, as per sources.A Delhi Police team had also gone to West Bengal to question some of Ansar’s relatives in East Midnapore.The third main conspirator Delhi Police have named is Ishrafil, who is still at large.Apart from this, the charge sheet names three persons who have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court and are absconding. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against some absconders.The charge sheet reveals that the accused had planned in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16, on Hanuman Jayanti.The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Swords and pistols, a total of 15, used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons.Police have made these claims based on more than 2,300 CCTV and mobile recorded footage of the violence along with WhatsApp chats and call detail records.