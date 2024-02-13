Jailed Imran Khan warns against ‘misadventure’ of forming a government with ‘stolen votes’

In a veiled reference to opposition parties' attempts at snatching away his party's victory in the February 8 polls, Khan also said, “PTI will never compromise.”

By PTI Published Date - 13 February 2024, 09:28 PM

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned his political rivals against the “misadventure” of forming a government with “stolen votes” as ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party appeared to return to power following a fractured verdict.

Despite independent candidates backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party springing a surprise by winning the most seats in Parliament, questions loom over what the next government of Pakistan will look like five days after the general elections.

None of the three major parties, the PTI, former prime minister Nawaz Shairf-led PML-N, and the former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly.

Attempts have been made to push for independents backed by PTI to join a possible coalition government by opposition parties. Khan, in a message on his official X handle, posted from jail through his family, said: “I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight robbery will not only be a disrespect to the citizens, but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral.”

In the statement posted both in English and Urdu from his official X handle, Khan, said, “PTI will never compromise on people’s will, and I have categorically instructed my party against engaging with any political party that has robbed people’s mandate, including PPP, PMLN & MQM.”

“As the people of Pakistan have clearly pronounced their verdict, there is a dire need for democracy and fairness in Pakistan’s elections,” he added. Khan also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting PTI with a resounding two-thirds majority.