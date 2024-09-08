Jainoor slowly returns to normalcy after recent disruptions

Adilabad: Jainoor mandal centre, which was rocked by communal clashes over an attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman on Wednesday, partially returned to normalcy on Sunday.

People were seen moving in the streets to buy essential commodities. Farmers visited agriculture fields to take up various farm works. However, Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS) was still in force with breaks from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. Policemen were deployed in junctions and at places of worship to prevent untoward incidents.

On the other hand, internet services were resumed in several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts except for Jainoor mandal centre Saturday, bringing relief to private employees. The services were suspended to prevent spread of rumours on social media platforms, following the conflict on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, police removed the remains of around 120 shops torched by protesters from two communities. The damage of property was assessed to be approximately Rs 20 crore. Cases were already booked against those who were responsible for the violence during the protest staged against an auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly attempted to rape and murder a tribal woman of Devguda village.

The accused auto-rickshaw driver from Sonupatel vilalge was already arrested for allegedly hitting the woman with a stick after trying to rape her on August 31. The victim was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, while a compensation of Rs 1 lakh was extended to her. Tribal rights organisations called for a bandh demanding death penalty for the driver, resulting in clashes between two sections and torching of commercial establishments.