Jaipur woman files Habeas Corpus for ‘same-sex partner’ at Telangana High Court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 10:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman from Jaipur has filed a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, seeking a Writ of Habeas Corpus for her same sex partner’s release in the High Court of Telangana.

The petitioner alleged that her same-sex partner was being held against her will by her father and claimed that she and her partner had fled from their families to Rajasthan, during which her partner’s family filed a missing person case and the police managed to trace her to Jaipur.

The 26-year-old woman petitioner alleged that her partner was brought back to Telangana by her family without consent and that there was a threat to her life.

According to the petition, the same-sex couple had fled to Rajasthan from Hyderabad on June 24, 2024. With the girl’s family registering a missing case, the police managed to track her down to Rajasthan on July 4, 2024 and returned her to her family without consent, the 26-year-old woman in the petition said.

The 26-year-old petitioner alleged that with the help of local LGBTQIA activists she had approached the local police but did not get any help with the case. Later, she managed to contact High Court Advocate and National Convenor for Praja Udyamala Sangheebhava Committee, Hema Lalitha, who took up the case and presented it in the court.

In the petition, the Advocate argued that 26-year-old woman, being a legal adult, had the right to choose her partner and live independently. Hema Lalitha also cited several court judgments affirming the right to consensual relationships and the right to privacy under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petition also referenced international human rights principles and the legal recognition of live-in relationships under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The advocate requested the court to direct the police to produce the petioner’s partner and free her from her family.