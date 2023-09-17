Jakub Vadlejch reflects on beating tough competitor Neeraj Chopra for Diamond Trophy

Vadlejch's 84.24m Throw Dethrones Neeraj's Crown

By IANS Updated On - 02:49 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Oregon: Indian ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra settled for second spot in the finals of the Diamond Trophy after losing to Czech Republic star athlete Jakub Vadlejch, late on Saturday night.

Neeraj failed to defend his crown after Vadlejch managed to get a throw of 84.24m.

Vadlejch expressed his respect towards Neeraj after the match and credited him as a tough competitor.

“It’s always tough competing with Neeraj, but victory is, for me, very valuable. I’m still dreaming. I felt very well. Actually, one throw I had over 85 meters, over 86, but it was a centimeter false. It was very good,” said Vadlejch.

“It’s very difficult, especially at my age, I’m almost 33 years old, so it’s difficult but javelin throw is my life, so I love it. This is the end of season, and now rest and rest and rest. Tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow I will fly to Prague and then I will lie in bed and nothing more.”

Despite throwing a 83.80m, Chopra was unable to top the leaderboard of the six-man final.

Vadlejch took the early lead with an 84.01m throw after Neeraj’s first throw was ruled foul. Neeraj recovered from this blip, giving it his best shot, which helped him finish in second place.

After the first foul throw, Neeraj managed to get his rhythm back and threw 83.80m in the second attempt followed by 81.37 in the third throw.

Chopra ended his rally of throw at 80.90m, while Vadlejch recovered to get his best throw to 84.24m in the final attempt to seal the victory.