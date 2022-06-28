James Bay releases new single ‘Everybody Needs Someone’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay reveals a new single entitled ‘Everybody Needs Someone’. It’s the latest track to be released from his highly-anticipated third full-length album, ‘Leap’, out July 8 via Mercury/Republic Records.

On the new track Bay said: “In these last couple of weeks before ‘Leap’ arrives, I want to share one more song with you. It’s called ‘Everybody Needs Someone’. I love this song so much. I know in hindsight that despite lots of fun work and touring back in 2019, I wrote this song because I was feeling lost and alone. The feeling came like a quiet tidal wave. It really threw me around for a while. But thanks to the people closest to me in my life, I made it through that time. They know how to hold me up when I’m down. I hope you all love this song too. So excited for you to have it.”

‘Everybody Needs Someone’ illuminates another side of the upcoming record. With its eloquent songcraft and Bay’s powerful delivery, it instantly captivates listeners. Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video soon.

Bay recently appeared on NBC’s ‘The Today Show’ and ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden where he delivered two unforgettable performances of the previous single ‘One Life’.

‘One Life’ set the stage for ‘Leap’ as it has generated over 5 million global streams and counting, it received widespread acclaim. People praised it as “sweet,” and NME dubbed it “uplifting”.

For ‘Leap’, Bay worked with some of the most sought-after producers and songwriters in a mixture of in person and remote sessions in Nashville and London, including Foy Vance [Ed Sheeran], Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton], Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Brett Eldredge], Joel Little [Lorde, Taylor Swift] and Finneas [Billie Eilish, The Knocks].

To announce the album and this next chapter, Bay shared a powerful letter on social media where he talked about his mental journey towards the making of this next body of work.