Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej dedicates his trophy to “India”

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej (left), music producer Herbert Waltl (centre), and Kejs collaborator and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Photo: PTI

Los Angeles: Bengaluru based Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej, who won his career’s third Grammy award, on Sunday, dedicated the honour to “India.”

Kej won the Grammy for his ‘Divine Tides’ album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

His win was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

After bagging the trophy, Kej took to Twitter and expressed joy on his win.

He wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”

‘Divine Tides’, featuring artists from around the world, is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. The critically acclaimed album contains nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

It was Kej’s collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, ‘Winds of Samsara.’

Ricky is India’s youngest Grammy Award winner, and only the fourth Indian to do so. Stewart Copeland, on the other hand, is a five-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer. He is the founder and drummer of ‘The Police,’ a British rock band that has sold over 75 million albums worldwide.