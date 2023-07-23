Jamia Millia Islamia to start medical college soon: VC Najma Akhtar

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that the Central government has given them permission to start a medical college.Â An official announcement in this regard was made by vice chancellor Najma Akhtar at the centenary year convocation ceremony of the university here on Sunday.

“I would like to inform you that the central government has given permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia,” VC Najma Akhtar said while addressing the ceremony. Akhtar said that it was the need for Jamia Millia Islamia and that she requested President and Prime Minister for permission to start a medical college in JMI. I am very happy and feeling proud that the government has permitted us to start a medical college,she added.

According to university officials, around twelve thousand five hundred students including gold medallists who passed in the years 2019 and 2020 were awarded degrees and diplomas during the convocation.

Considering the limited space, only gold medallists and PhD pass-outs were awarded their degrees at Vigyan Bhawan. All other students were to be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the university in the afternoon, officials said earlier.