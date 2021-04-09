Jamia Nizamia head mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Quadri passes away

Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Quadri is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters

Hyderabad: Maulana Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Quadri, head mufti of the Jamia Nizamia seminary here, passed away after a brief illness on Friday. He was 84.

Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Quadri is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

He was associated with the Jamia Nizamia for several years in different capacities. He was also associated with the Hyderabad-based Daeratul Maarif, an institution that acquires, edits and prints rare Arabic manuscripts.

The funeral prayers (Namaz –e – Janaza) will be held at the Jamia Nizamia seminary on Saturday after Zohar (afternoon) prayers. The burial will take place at the Dargah Sujjahuddin Quadri graveyard at Yakutpura.

