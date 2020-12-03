Jammikunta police station among 10 best in the country

The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 16,671 stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback.

By | Published: 11:42 am 12:10 pm

Hyderabad: Jammikunta police station in Karimnagar was among the top 10 best police stations selected by the Central government in 2020. This police station stood in tenth place.

In 2019, Chopadandi was selected as seventh best police station.

The Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah said a vast majority of police stations were short-listed from the thousands of police stations located in small towns and rural areas in the country. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of the police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation.

The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 16,671 stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback.

The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing police stations in each State on the basis of addressing property offence, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies.

The last parameter has been introduced this year. The number of police stations selected initially from each State comprised three from each State with more than 750 police stations

In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. This part constituted 80 percent of weightage in overall scoring. The balance 20 percent was based on infrastructure of the police station and approachability of personnel and feedback of citizens.

The categories of citizens included were from nearby residential areas and markets and citizens leaving police stations. Citizens who were approached for feedback included 4,056 respondents, covering approximately 60 people at each shortlisted location.

All States participated in this year’s survey with full co-operation to complete the survey during pandemic period.

