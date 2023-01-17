Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Budgam district

On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed.

By IANS Published Date - 11:43 AM, Tue - 17 January 23

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in J&K’s Budgam district.

Police said on its Twitter page, “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow”.

It must be mentioned that the security forces have heightened vigil across J&K in the wake of the terrorist attack in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 in which seven civilians were killed and 14 injured.