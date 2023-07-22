Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to shooting stones

By IANS Published Date - 09:20 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to multiple shooting stones, officials said on Saturday.

“Traffic halted on NH-44 due to shooting stones at Mehad and accute slippery condition of road at Dalwas. People are advised not to travel W/O confirmation from TCUs,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the clearance work is in progress. The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.