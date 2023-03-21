‘Jana Sena was not extending its support to BJP’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Vijayawada: BJP leader PVN Madhav has alleged that the poll pact of Jana Sena Party with the BJP appeared to be only for name sake as the former was not extending its support to BJP.

Speaking at a meeting of the party office-bearers here on Tuesday, he referred to the recent results in the three Graduate constituencies in North Andhra, East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema where the Telugu Desam Party prevailed.

Madhav, who contested from North Andhra as sitting BJP MLC, could poll only 10,884 first preference votes and was defeated. He also said that if the JSP wanted to distance itself from the BJP, it was up to it, but, if the poll alliance has to continue, both the parties should work together at the field level.