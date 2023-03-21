| Special Exemption For All Fraudsters From Gujarat Ktr Takes Dig At Bjp Over Choksi

BRS lambasted BJP-led union Government over the issue of the Interpol withdrawing Red Corner Notice issued against Mehul Choksi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lambasted the BJP-led union Government over the issue of the Interpol withdrawing Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mehul Choksi, the key accused in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao wondered whether there was a special exemption for all fraudsters from Gujarat.

The Minister further tweeted “Mehul Choksi Bhai”, Yet Another cousin of Raja Satya Harishchandra, who only committed a small bank fraud of Rs.13,500 crore given an NoC allowing him to travel Scot-free”