Jana Sena workers pelt stones on YSRCP leaders at Vizag airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party workers allegedly pelted stones and damaged vehicles of YSR Congress Party leaders at the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday evening.

The JSP cadre had arrived to greet their president and film actor Pavan Kalyan who was scheduled to arrive at the airport in the evening to take part in a Janavani programme on Sunday. They came across the YSRCP leaders including ministers Jogi Ramesh and RK Roja, former minister Perni Nani, and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy who were returning after participating in the Visakha Garjana programme. The windshields of some vehicles were smashed and it is said that an aide of Roja was injured.

Jogi Ramesh alleged that JSP workers attacked him with stones and sticks and his followers received injuries. His car was also damaged, he said and observed it was not right in a democracy. “They have engaged alcoholics to attack us in order to divert attention from Visakha Garjana,” he alleged and warned that Pawan Kalyan would not be able to move in the state if he tried to intimidate them.